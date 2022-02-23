Regulator Blames Black Market, Panic Buying for Fuel Queues in North Central States

George Okoh In Makurdi

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority,(NMDPRA) formerly known as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has explained the shortage of petroleum products in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Kogi States to activities of black marketers and panick buyers.

Operations Controller of the Authority, Gabriel Adi Adagba, disclosed this to reporters when he played host to members of the Correspondents’ Chapel at his office in Makurdi on Tuesday.

He said the states received 107 trucks of fuel at the Makurdi depot as against only 45 trucks last week noting that the current situation was not a distribution problem but a supply problem that came about as a result of the importation of an off-spec product.

“It is not a distribution problem but a supply problem which came about as a result of the importation of an off-spec product which needed to be recalled. That recall gave rise to the current situation but we the product we are getting now we should have more supply at the stations but people are panicking and are unnecessary rushing to buy causing long traffic”

He also blamed activities of black marketers for the scarcity.

“I assure you that there is strong hope. As at last week, the supply we were getting to Benue and neighbouring states including Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi, and part of Plateau was a far cry from the usual. But as at Monday, we are beginning to pick up.”

We may not see the effect yet but very soon, the scarcity would ease out.

He commended the personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in helping to tackle roadside black marketers, Adagba however noted that the new trend of fuel racketeering is that the black marketers get their supply from motorists and motorcyclists.

“We discovered that most of them don’t get their supplies from the fuel stations but from motorists and motorcyclists who take the pain to queue to buy fuel and then go to a corner and discharge same to black marketers.”

The Operations Controller also assured that the issue of bad fuel had already been resolved in Benue as the only two cases involving one company was immediately discovered and withdrawn.

“There were only two cases by one company and that has been withdrawn and taken to the depot. So, the issue of bad fuel has been resolved in Benue. Anything you’re buying now, you can be rest assured it’s safe,” Adagba stated

