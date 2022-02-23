Osinbajo Hails Latter-Day Saints’ Social Work, Others in Nigeria

•Receives member of church’s Quorum of 12 Apostles

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, for its social service works in the area of clean water, immunization, and several other things.

He gave the commendation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation from the Church led by a member of the Quorum of 12 Apostles, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, who came in from the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake, Utah, United States of America.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,

Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “For faith-based organisations, it is an article of faith that you must contribute to the development of society.”

The Vice President urged faith-based organisations to speak more for the unity of the country and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“We need to also speak a bit more about the unity of men and women across the country regardless of their faith and ethnicity. We are at a time in our country where this message is very important. The message of unity, the message of saying that nations are built around people who believe in God and those who do not.”

On his part, Elder Christofferson, who was accompanied by his wife and other church leaders and their spouses from within and outside Nigeria, commended the efforts of the Vice President in fostering unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and noted that the church in Nigeria would continue to contribute to the growth and development aside preaching unity among citizens.

