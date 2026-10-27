Six Killed in Fresh Attack on Plateau Community, Mutfwang Vows to Track Down Perpetrators

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Amid renewed security concerns in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the deadly attack on Gero community in Jos South Local Government Area, where six residents were killed by armed assailants, according to police authorities.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Special Advisers at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, where he expressed deep sadness over the attack, describing it as disturbing and unfortunate.

The attack, which occurred on Monday night in Gero community, claimed several lives and has heightened concerns about security in parts of Plateau State.

Reacting to the incident, Mutfwang urged communities across the state to remain vigilant and work closely with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could help prevent future attacks.

According to the governor, security operatives cannot be present in every location at all times and often rely on intelligence supplied by residents to respond effectively to emerging threats.

“The security forces cannot be everywhere; they can only cover some places. If they get information, they will react, but sometimes the reaction comes late because by the time the information gets to them, it is impossible to have saved the situation,” he said.

Mutfwang disclosed that investigators had already recovered crucial evidence from the scene of the attack and were actively pursuing leads that could result in the arrest of the perpetrators.

“This particular attack left some bits of evidence that we are trailing and, by the grace of God, we will continue to pursue these perpetrators of this dastardly act,” the governor said.

He further revealed that the suspected leader of a previous deadly attack on Kombun District in Mangu Local Government Area had been arrested, stressing that his administration would continue to support the prosecution of individuals linked to violent crimes across the state.

The governor maintained that security agencies had intensified operations against criminal elements in recent months and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible for violence face the full weight of the law.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command confirmed that six persons were killed during the Gero attack, revising an earlier casualty figure of seven provided by community representatives.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, the command said unidentified armed men invaded Gero community in the early hours of Tuesday and opened fire indiscriminately on residents.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ayodeji Faniyan, immediately deployed riot policemen and tactical teams led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to the area.

According to the police, the operatives, working in collaboration with military personnel and Operation Rainbow, successfully dislodged the attackers, who fled into the surrounding hillside forest.

“The deceased bodies were evacuated to the morgue, while one victim who sustained injuries was rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” the statement said.

Police said investigations had been intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

As part of efforts to reassure residents and assess the situation, CP Faniyan visited Gero community on Tuesday, where he met with traditional leaders, political representatives, youth and women leaders, as well as other stakeholders.

During the engagement, community leaders expressed concerns over the recurring security challenges and appealed for additional measures to prevent future attacks.

The police commissioner called for stronger collaboration between residents and security agencies, emphasising the importance of intelligence gathering and local vigilance in combating criminal activities.

He assured the community that the command would intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible for the attack while putting in place additional security measures to forestall a recurrence.

With six lives lost and fears of renewed violence hanging over the community, attention is now focused on the ongoing manhunt for the attackers.

Residents and community leaders say justice for the victims, coupled with a sustained security presence, will be critical to restoring confidence and preventing another tragedy in the troubled area.