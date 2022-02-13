THEWILL Newspaper Set to Mark First Anniversary in Grand Style

HighLife

These are great times for the readers of THEWILL Newspaper. Come February 14, 2021, the print edition of the paper will be marking its first anniversary with pomp and pageantry. And as invitation cards are being ferried out across Nigeria, the brains behind the paper, especially the founder Austyn Ogannah, are still contemplating how best to celebrate themselves and their readers for having made it this far.

Twelve months in operation might seem like a short time in any other sector in Nigeria, but the information and media sector is an exception. Agencies that wield journalistic powers understand how difficult it is to survive a year of serious work. There are more people you can offend than you care to and fewer with an appreciative mind than you want. So THEWILL Newspaper surviving its first year in print is a pretty big deal. No wonder the management team is intent on having a grand celebration.

According to reports, the place for the event has been decided. Thus, guests will have to make their way to an upscale restaurant in Victoria Island on Valentine’s Day to join Ogannah and the paper’s other operating team in celebration. But Ogannah has organised two different events to mark the anniversary and only the first will be held on Valentine’s Day.

Nevertheless, the cocktail party organised by the paper’s subsidiary, DOWNTOWN Magazine, will not go to waste. The main theme for the event is reportedly the subsistence of the paper despite the paralysing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. If there is no other reason to celebrate, surely having staff to work, stories to report, and a loyal audience is something worthy.

Overall, Ogannah and his team will not disappoint. In fact, they are likely to overcompensate which is great news for the guests invited to the party.

