NITDA Hosts Stakeholders’ Session To Discuss Digitization In Nigeria

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, recently held a stakeholders’ engagement session to analyze the prospects and constraints of digitalization and entrepreneurial evolution and the ramifications of the digital economy, particularly for Nigeria. This gathering was held at the Lagos Chamber for Commerce and Industry, Ikeja Lagos.

Themed, ‘Creating opportunities, breaking boundaries: towards digitalization and entrepreneurial evolution,’ the forum was to specifically to provide vital insights and aid in breaking down barriers to digitization and evolution.

In the keynote speech, the Honourable Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology, Hakeem Popoola Fahm, noted that digital technologies have larger consequences for value creation and value capture than merely providing new options for inventors and entrepreneurs.

The Commissioner further stated that NITDA, since it’s establishment in April 2001 to carry out the Nigerian Information Technology Policy and oversee general information technology development, have continued to build a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, implementation, coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and regulation of information technology practices, activities, and systems in Nigeria.

NITDA has been Nigeria’s primary Agency in charge of e-government implementation, Internet governance, and general IT development, he said.

However, the introduction of unique and powerful digital technologies, platforms, and infrastructures has fundamentally altered innovation and entrepreneurship.

Hakeem further noted that to realize digital technology’s full social and economic potential while avoiding unexpected consequences, we must immediately strengthen local cooperation.

Similarly, in the welcome address by the CCIE Director-General/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi, the DG stated that the three cardinal objective of the stakeholders forum is to offer our stakeholders the opportunity to express their views and opinions on matters related to the Agency’s implementation of its mandate, establish sustainable collaborations and consistent channel for feedback and exchange of ideas and share with stakeholders, the vision, regulatory instruments for national development, and the journey so far.

