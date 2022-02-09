Former JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde, Opts for Plea Bargain in N900m Fraud Charges

Alex Enumah

A former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, yesterday opted for a plea bargain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in respect of his ongoing alleged N900 million fraud trial at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Ojerinde, at his resumed trial yesterday, pleaded with the trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu for a very short adjournment to enable him reach an understanding with the ICPC through plea bargain instead of formal trial.

According to his new lead counsel, Ibrahim Ishyaku, the defendant prefers an out-of-court settlement known as plea bargain to resolve the matter, adding that the trial could commence if after 24 hours, the matter could not be resolved.

“My Lord, our plea is that we be given 24 hours to explore the possibility of plea bargain to resolve this matter and we ask that the trial be adjourned for the period to enable us come up with our terms of settlement,” he said.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission’s (ICPC) lawyer, Mr. Ebenezer Sogunle did not object to the request but insisted that the trial would proceed in case the plea bargain fails.

The ICPC had on July 8, 2021 arraigned the former JAMB Registrar on an 18 count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of over N900 million.

He was said to have committed the offense during his tenure as Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO) and JAMB.

Ojerinde however pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was later admitted to bail in the sum of N200 million.

Meanwhile, Justice Egwuatu has fixed February 9, for report of the plea bargain to be presented.

