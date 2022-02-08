Sanwo-Olu Breaks-ground for Construction of Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge

Bennett Oghifo

Governor Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State recently broke-ground for the construction of a 3.89 kilometre link bridge connecting Ojota to Opebi and other roads, included in the project.

Construction of the iconic ‘Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Roads’ project was first initiated over 20 years ago.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Opebi-end of the project, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration recognised the need to provide another Legacy Project by constructing the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Roads to connect Opebi Road from its tail-end with Lagos-Ikorodu road by Odo Iya-Alaro in order to ease the traffic situation at Opebi-Sheraton Link Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the flag-off demonstrates the priority his administration accorded the welfare and well-being of the people as the project will invariably reduce travel time for Lagos and Ikorodu bound traffic from Opebi, while it is also a testament of its commitment to the Greater Lagos Vision in line with the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

“We have a firm conviction that the 3.89 kilometre Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Roads will, upon completion, inject considerable life into the socio-economic activities of the thousands of people who live, do business or use the road to connect to their various destinations.

“We recognise the strategic importance of road infrastructure to sustainable development, which explains our administration’s focus on the provision of road infrastructure to achieve some pre-conceived targets like reduced travel time on our roads; (by saving important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic); enhanced inter connectivity; provision of better riding surface; and elimination of traffic gridlocks while generally making life more meaningful to commuters in Lagos State.

“We have committed substantial resources to the provision of quality road, waterways, and rail infrastructure to the people of Lagos and we have so far expended billions of Naira to modernise highways, upgrade our road infrastructure, complete projects inherited from the previous administration, and replace the lighting systems on our roads.”

“I am excited to inform you that since the inception of this administration almost three years ago, we have shown our commitment to the continued construction and maintenance of road infrastructure by completing, commissioning and handing over 65 road projects and several other improved junctions, while more than 50 others are at various stages of completion.

“This is in addition to the maintenance of over 832 roads, covering approximately 252km direct intervention in the form of Routine Maintenance and Palliatives Works on Strategic Roads (Complete and Sectional Overlay and Potholes Patching) by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation,” he said.

The governor said the Ojota-Opebi link bridge project will provide a new link to commute around Ikeja and its environs and act as a relief to the saturated and over-burdened routes within Ikeja, with cascading effect on passenger transfer time for public transport operators with a significant impact on vehicle operating costs.

In her welcome address, the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye explained that the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge and Approach Road was conceived over 20 years ago but Governor Sanwo-Olu, in further consolidation on the gains of its administration’s policy on public infrastructure development, decided to take the bull by the horn to ensure that the long overdue project, which will transform the entire Ikeja and environs, becomes a reality.

Engr. Adeyoye gave a sense of definition as to the limits of the project, saying, “the Link Bridge project would start from the Opebi U Turn and span across the gorge to drop at the intersection of Odo Iyalaro Bridge and approach from Ojota New Garage near Mende along Ikorodu Road. The Bridge and Approach Roads is also designed to convey traffic from Odo Iyalaro into Maryland as well as towards Ojota New Garage on Ikorodu Road through an Underpass. The approach roads will greatly enhance vehicular movement towards Opebi/Allen/ Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way via Sheraton Link Bridge/Kudirat Abiola Way and its environs just as it would reduce incessant traffic gridlocks being experienced over the years in the area.

According to her: “The flag-off of the project, which is to create direct link between the Opebi-Maryland-Ogudu-3rd Mainland Bridge, as conceived in the Lagos State Transportation Master Plan (STMP), again, clearly demonstrates the huge commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards discharging the social contract with Lagosians, by embarking on major infrastructure that will further promote socio-economic development of the State.”

With a total length of 3.89-kilometre consisting 2,829-metre road, 276-metre Deck-on-Pile Bridge and 474-metre Mechanically Stabilised Earth Wall approach sections, Adeyoye said the project, by the design concept collaboratively done with the Ministry of Transportation to provide not only an infrastructure but also a Transport solution that ensures value and relief for the motoring public, will address the often chaotic traffic situation around Opebi/Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way/Mende corridor, which has been experiencing geometric increase in volume of traffic and limitations in connectivity options and alternatives.

“Aside from providing direct link between Opebi and Mende, Maryland and Ojota end and vice versa, the project has two Underpasses and U-turn, providing access for Ojota to Ikorodu as well as for Opebi bound commuters. There is also provision for another Underpass U-turn for Phase 2 of Opebi Link Bridge Project which would eventually set a precedent for Ojota commuters to link the Third Axial Road,” she stated.

While moving the vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Kamar Olowoshago acknowledged the doggedness of Mr Governor and his Team, the House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and other key stakeholders that ensured the successful take-off of the project, which he said speaks volume of Mr Governor’s resolve to bequeath laudable legacies to the good people of Lagos State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

