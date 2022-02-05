NiMet Warns of Deteriorating Weather Condition in 10 Northern States

• Alerts on dust haze

• Flight operations to be disrupted

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Saturday issued a statement on a possible deterioration of horizontal visibility occasioned by a noticeable advection of dust from its source region in Faya-Lageau in Chad Republic.

The statement from the Agency’s Central Forecast Office observed that fresh dust has been raised over Faya-Lageau in Chad Republic.

The dust, the agency said, is currently being advected towards Nigeria, adding that its arrival in the country is expected to deteriorate horizontal visibility over most states in the North.

The statement further observed that horizontal visibility values of less than or equal to 1000m is expected over Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Katsina, Zamfara and Kano.

It noted that the condition is expected to persist from the evening of Friday, 4th February, 2022, to the next 24 hours.

Consequently, flight operations may be disrupted and airline operators are advised to pick up their flight

folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.

NiMet also advised road users to exercise caution while driving along areas with poor visibility during this period, stating: “People with respiratory problems should take caution.

“NiMet will continue to monitor and update as the situation improves or deteriorates.”

