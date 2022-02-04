Tuition Hike: Northern Students Put Zonal Rallies on Hold

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the recent increment in tuition fees, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) Student’s Wing has announced the suspension of all zonal rallies pending the outcome of the meeting of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and other concerned authorities.

Its National Coordinator, Mr. Jamilu Charanchi, disclosed this while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

The group decried the recent increase in registration fees by the government because of the attendant suffering and devastation that can befall the lives of millions of Nigerian students and its consequences on national security.

In its attempt to ensure an immediate reversal of the hike, the CNG met with the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, on February 2, 2022.

The CNG noted that the meeting was aimed at appealing to him on behalf of Nigerian students to consider the current hardship in the country and see to the reversal of the hike in order to enable children from poor and marginalised families have access to tertiary education.

The coalition said: “We appeal to the students and all other well-meaning Nigerians to remain law-abiding, as the Senate promises to address the issue in the most decent and polite way possible.

“In line with the above, all zonal rallies and state press conferences should be put on hold pending the outcome from the Senate.”

The group commended Lawan for his quick intervention.

