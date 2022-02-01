FG Inaugurates Ministerial Power Sector Monitoring, Evaluation Group

Emmanuel Addeh

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu has inaugurated a Ministerial Power Sector Working Group (MPSWG), a management initiative to coordinate, monitor and evaluate activities in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The minister, who chairs the group, stated that the ministry and top institutional stakeholders’ meeting was to support the achievement of a common goal in the sector, which is to give Nigerians a stable and affordable power supply.

Inaugurating the group in Abuja, Aliyu said that the ministry was working towards actualising its mandate to solve the problem of epileptic electricity supply.

He further stated that the group was expected to meet twice a month to strategise and discuss the forward on how to carry out the activities and programmes of the ministry in an effort to improve electricity supply in Nigeria.

The minister also charged the ministerial working group to work to achieve reliable and stable electricity, more than any other country.

The members of MPSWG include the five directors from the Technical Departments of the ministry-Transmission Services, Distribution Services, Renewable and Rural Access, Energy Services and Investment Sector.

It also comprises top institutional stakeholders, comprising all the chief executives of the agencies under the ministry, with the secretariat headed by Dr. Mahmud Suleiman.

