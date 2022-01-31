Edo to Set Up Investment Desks in Lagos, Abuja, Nigerian Embassies

The Edo State Government has unveiled plans to set up investment desks in Lagos and Abuja as well as Nigerian embassies overseas to attract investments to the state’s industrial, agriculture, retail, tourism and power sectors.

The governor, who gave the charge for setting up and operating the desks to the Edo State Investment Promotion Office, noted that the state was ready to welcome investors with incentives and business support packages comparable to anywhere else in the world.

According to him, “We have to set up investment desks in Lagos and Abuja. This will increase visibility of the opportunities for investment in our state. We need to get the word out for the incentives we have in the state.

“The state has a 40MW power facility for investors in the industrial park provided by Ossiomo Power. We are providing support for establishment of industries in the state and would like to attract investors from outside the state and the country.”

The governor noted that the reforms undertaken in the state so far were geared towards ensuring a stable business climate that would fit the requirements for big-ticket investments.

He said the state was already playing host to foreign businesses at the Utesi industrial corridor, noting that space and support structures are being created to accommodate more.

“We want to create the investment desk so that we can advertise the opportunities available in the state to investors and get them to come and invest in our state,” he added.

