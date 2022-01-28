Showmax to Stream Nigerian Idol S7

Countries across Africa, the UK, Australia and New Zealand will have the opportunity to watch Nigerian Idol season seven when it begins airing on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The video-on-demand streaming service Showmax will be making it possible for viewers in these countries who can follow all the excitement and drama from the auditions to the theatre week to the live shows, which begins on March 20.

“Fans of Nigerian Idol in the United Kingdom, in Italy, in France, Australia and 23 other countries will be able to stream the talent show on Showmax.

This is in addition to the series being available across Africa via our streaming service,” remarked Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola.

The three-month-long music reality show hosted by Ik Osakioduwa will follow the lives of talented and aspiring musicians who undergo rigorous training to become the next music superstar.

They will be assessed by newcomers D’banj and Simi alongside the resident judge Obi Asika. The winner will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes.

