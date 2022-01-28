Odudu Earns the Ultimate Reward in a Night of Splendour

Iyke Bede

Weeks after emerging as the winner of Gulder Ultimate Search season 12, Odudu Otu was hosted to a lavish ceremony where he was rewarded. The history-making moment was marked at Cilantro, Lagos and attended by media personalities and celebrities.

As expected of an event of that magnitude, the outdoor venue was transformed to reflect the spirit of the reality TV show tagged ‘Age of Craftsmanship’.

This transformation was evident right from the entrance with guests being greeted by ushers in brown overalls and sneakers that mirrored the paramilitary essence of the show.

The decor entailed an infusion of prefabricated elements. To light the evening, small lanterns powered by AAA 1.5V batteries were placed on each table where guests sat as well as hung from a square metal frame from which neon lights flooded the atmosphere with bright hues that created an air of festivity. The stage also got a treatment of the jungle with talking drums flanking the disc jockey.

Charged with electrifying music, spicy canapes, grilled meat and an abundance of cold refreshing drinks, on-air personality Do2tun skillfully warmed up the audience by interacting on a one-to-one basis in preparation for Otu’s entrance.

He later was joined by the more formal Gideon Okeke, who anchored the show, walking the audience through the show’s memorable moments. A performance from Nigerian artiste, Buju, followed shortly.

Heralded by Right Said Fred’s ‘Stand Up (For the Champion)’, Otu made it to the stage where a throne of boxes was assembled. Surrounded by officials of Nigerian Breweries, Air Peace, Innoson Motors, and DStv, MD/CEO, Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi officially bestowed upon him the helmet of champions.

Speechless, the overjoyed craftsman let out a simple “I am grateful for how far I have come.”

The 22-year-old native of Akwa Ibom sneaked his way into the competition as a wild card to beat 17 other contestants in a long contest spanning 11 weeks, where their physical and mental limits were stretched.

He walked home with a cash prize of N20 million, a brand new Innoson vehicle, and a sponsored trip to Dubai, all amounting to the promised N50 million naira.

Runners-up Damilola Odedina and Adedamola Adewale Johnson received Three Million Naira each while other contestants received cash prizes ranging from N800,000 to N1.5 million. They were also given gold chains to mark their participation.

