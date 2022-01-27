Police Helicopter Crash-lands in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has reported a crash involving a Bell 429 helicopter with registration marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to a press statement by Tunji Oketunbi, the General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, titled ‘Nigeria Police Helicopter Occurrence’ which was made available to newsmen Thursday, “On 26th January, 2022, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“The accident occurred on 26th January, 2022 around 7.30pm (local time)at Bauchi Airport.”

The statement further said: “The NPF helicopter had departed Abuja at 16:54UTC for Bauchi with six persons on board maintaining 5,500ft. There were some injuries but no fatality.

“The investigating agency, AIB-N, needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, evidence or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until formal report is released.”

