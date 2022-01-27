Police Arrest Three Robbery Suspects in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Three suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command over armed robbery allegedly committed in March last year at Isoko Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, George Akporie, 25; Prosper Asaeta, 29, and Ezekiel Stephen, 23, were arrested at Sagbama community in neighbouring Bayelsa State.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, in a statement issued yesterday said the suspects were apprehended last Sunday in Sagbama.

He disclosed that the suspects had on March 5, 2021, shot and robbed a man (names withheld) of his Qlink motorcycle between Olomoro and Ehwne communities in Isoko LGA area of Delta State.

He said an investigation was then initiated and the victim was taken to Olomro General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Unluckily for the suspects, Edafe disclosed that the victim, on January 23 spotted one of them around Sagbama, Bayelsa State, and immediately alerted the Delta State Police Command.

He said: “The Delta State, Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, directed that operatives from Oleh Police Division should proceed to Bayelsa State for a discreet investigation with a view to arresting the suspects.

“Upon an intelligence-led investigation, one George Akporie, 25, Prosper Asaeta, 29, and Eziekel Stephen, 23, all from Igbide community in Oleh, were arrested at Sagbama in Bayelsa State. One locally made gun was recovered from the suspects who will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.”

