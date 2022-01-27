Konga Rolls Out Free Delivery Campaign for Shoppers

Nosa Alekhuogie

Konga, Nigeria’s composite e-commerce giant, has rolled out a free delivery campaign that has elicited excitement among shoppers on its platform.

Tagged “It’s the season of Love”, the Konga free delivery offer kicked off January 24, 2022.

Feelers reveal there is palpable excitement among shoppers, many of whom have wasted no time in besieging the company’s website to take advantage of the offer. The free delivery campaign covers shoppers in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, on orders above N4,599 across multiple categories.

Among the wide variety of products across categories on offer for this campaign are Groceries, Fashion items, Electronics, Laptops, Desktops and accessories, mobile phones and tablets, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home and Kitchen appliances, Baby, Kids, and Toys as well as Wine and Spirits, among others.

Further adding to the excitement for customers of the e-commerce giant is that the free delivery offer not only allows savvy shoppers grab much-needed items, all of which come with the Konga guarantee of genuine quality, but the products equally come at highly discounted prices and shipped swiftly right to their doorsteps or preferred locations, absolutely free of any delivery charges.

The Konga “It’s the season of Love” free delivery offer comes with added benefits, most notably the Pay on Delivery (POD) option. The option is available in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Edo, Ogun, Delta, Sokoto, Nasarawa and Kaduna. Moreso, shoppers can also make payment for their orders via multiple payment solutions, the most popular being KongaPay, a secure Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed platform recently ranked by Statista as the leading enabler of e-commerce transactions in Nigeria.

Co-CEO, Konga Group, Nick Imudia, said the e-commerce giant kickstarted the love season early for its teeming customers.

‘‘For many, the season of love is just around the corner. But at Konga, we have already started showing love to our numerous customers, beginning with this free delivery offer.

There is something for everyone, even if you are on a budget,’’ Imudia said.

Group Head, Marketing at Konga, Anthony Nwabuisi, said: ‘‘We are also adding another dimension to the free delivery offer. Shoppers have a chance to get their hands on even more discounts during a week-longflash sales, which take place at 9am, 12pmand 3pm.”

