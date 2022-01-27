APC’s Reconciliation Committee Meets Sylva, Other Party Leaders in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has met with the leaders of the party in Bayelsa State over the lingering leadership crisis rocking the state chapter. The state chapter of the party has been enmeshed in crisis, includes court cases against the newly elected state executives committee members and threats of massive defection into the ruling PDP in the state.

THISDAY gathered those who attended the meeting include the party’s Governorship flag bearer and member of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Committee of the party, Chief David Lyon, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and some members of the party in the state.

It was gathered that the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri was absent due to unexplained reasons. The meeting was held in Abuja on Saturday 22nd, 2022 according to information gathered, that the National Reconciliation Committee led by the former Nasarawa governor and senator, Abdullahi Adamu assured everyone of fair analysis of issues involved and bring to bear solutions that will satisfy all concerned.

The reconciliation meeting, however, resolved that the state leader of the party, Timipre Sylva should convene a meeting of stakeholders of the APC in the state.

The meeting is expected to be hosted by Chief David Lyon to resolve the issues raised in the petition within seven days.

He was said to has told the leaders present at the meeting that the national secretariat of the APC cannot take risk to allow states with delegate problems to attend the National Convention.”

Sources at the meeting told THISDAY that the committee was told that there was fear among stakeholders of the deep polarization of the congresses and membership of the party.

And that the names submitted and their emergence as executive members of the party does not represent the collective interest of the stakeholders and if not properly looked into may result into a massive defection and loss of delegates for Bayelsa at the National convention.

Leaders of the APC group known as Grassroots Mobilizer Forum of All Progressive Congress led by its Chairman, Elder Idutimi Komonibo, the Secretary-General, Barr. Dallas Ebibi and the Vice Chairman, Reuben Wilson, in a statement urged the reconciliation committee to insist on convening the stakeholders’ meeting of the party as a matter of urgency with aim of reviewing the ward, local and State government and State congresses of the party.

According to the group, Chief David Lyon from Central and Sen. Lokpobiri from West should in conjunction with one stakeholder from each senatorial district to be nominated by them single handedly.

The group also insisted that INEC should be properly communicated on a new date to properly monitor of the review of the ward and local government congresses in other to give it a legal backing.

“A recommendation should be made by the reconciliation committee to the National Caretaker Committee of our great party APC to approve an emergency unity rally in Bayelsa in other to bring all aggrieved factions together,” the group noted.

