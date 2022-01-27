AIB Confirms Police Helicopter Accident in Bauchi

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has released a report on accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with registration mark, 5N-MDA owned and operated by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The accident occurred on January 22, 2022 at about 7:30 pm local time at Bauchi Airport.

“On 26th January, 2022, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria was notified by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) about an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter with Registration Marks 5N-MDA owned and operated by Nigerian Police Force (NPF). The accident occurred on 26th January, 2022 around 7:30pm (Local Time) at Bauchi Airport.

“The NPF helicopter had departed Abuja at 16:54 UTC for Bauchi with Six persons on board maintaining 5,500ft There were some injuries but no fatality,” the report said.

The investigating agency, AIB-N said it needs and hereby solicits for the assistance of persons who might have witnessed the incident.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clips, evidences, or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with this investigation.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until formal report is released.

The statement was signed by the AIB General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi.

