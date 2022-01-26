Abiodun Vows to Bring Killers of Ogun Monarch to Book

James Sowole

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, condemned the violent killing of Oba Ayinde Odetola, the traditional ruler of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state and promised to bring his killers to book.

The governor vowed to visit the full wrath of law on the perpetrators of the assassination of the monarch and three of his aides.

Declaring that his administration would not tolerate breach of peace and harmony being currently enjoyed in the state, Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, also directed the security agencies to immediately fish out the killers.

Adetola and three other persons, were assassinated on Monday by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

In the statement, Abiodun sent a stern warning to those threatening the peace of the state, stressing that the incumbent administration would stop at nothing to deal decisively with the perpetrators by prosecuting and meting out the full wrath of the law on them.

The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate, noted that politics, land and chieftaincy matters should not attract descent to self-help and killings.

“Security of lives and property tops our responsibilities as a government and we will not allow people to take laws into their hands,” the governor said.

Warning parents and guardians to call their wards to order and that no plea for clemency would be tolerated for acts of brigandage, murder and illegal conducts, Abiodun said, “To those threatening the peace of our state, we will stop at nothing to fish them out, prosecute them and mete out the full wrath of the law on them.

“We have zero-tolerance for these ignoble conducts. Politics, land and chieftaincy disputes are no excuses for people to take laws into their hands. All hirelings, parents and guardians should call their wards to order.

“OP-MESA, Joint Internal Security Task Force, Amotekun, vigilantes groups, DSS Police and NSCDC are not mere toothless bulldogs. They are armed and deployed to strike agent provocateurs,” Abiodun said in the statement. He, however, commiserated with the family of the late monarch and the residents of Agodo town, assuring them that killers would not go unpunished.

