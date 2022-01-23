Probe Death of Driver Shot in Yobe, Lawan Tasks Security Agencies

Sunday Aborisade

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has urged the security agencies in the country to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a driver who was reported shot in Yobe State.

This is contained in a statement by Lawan’s media aide, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Sunday, titled, “Lawan calls for probe of killing of driver in Yobe, commiserates with victim’s family”

The Senate President, the statement added, expressed his sadness over the unfortunate incident.

It occurred at Garin Alkali in Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State when a driver was reportedly shot dead.

The incident ignited violent protests in the neighbouring town of Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government on Saturday.

Lawan, according to the statement, sympathised with the family of the victim and called for a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to bringing whoever had a hand in the killing to book.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news at Garin Alkali on Saturday and the violent reactions that followed it. The killing of the innocent driver is wicked and reprehensible. It should not be condoned for whatever reason.

“My heart goes out to the family of the victim. May Allah console them over their bereavement.

“I urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to establishing why and how it happened and applying appropriate sanctions to deter future reoccurrence.

“I also appeal for calm and assure the peace-loving members of the community that justice will be served in this matter.

“I urge members of the community never to take the law into their hands whatever the provocation as such reactions often lead to further tragedies.”

The Senate President commended the Yobe State Government and the police for their quick intervention which helped to quickly douse the tension and restore normalcy to the affected community.

