Groups Canvass Death Penalty for Kano Child Killer

Ibrahim Shuaibu

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) yesterday asked the Kano State Government to ensure that the abductor and killer of a five -year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, “faces death penalty for what they described as ‘barbaric’ act.”

Executive Director, Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices, Ms Zainab Ahmad made this call at a session with journalists in Kano yesterday.

Ahmad, who read the position of the CSOs yesterday, also called on the state government to hasten signing the Child Rights Act to law without further hesitation.

On this note, according to the executive director, “We call for death penalty for the barbarians that kidnapped and killed the little angel.”

She added: “We also call on the Kano State Government to monitor the activities of private schools in the state so as to prevent recurrence of similar incidents.”

Ahmad also insisted that strict supervision and inspection of private schools be adhered to in the state to avoid any future occurrences.

She said: “Schools are supposed to be safe place where parents can trust that no harm will befall their children but when teachers starts becoming killer kidnappers, education is endangered and nobody’s child is safe.

“No child deserves to be treated like this, every child has the right to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment. We charge the Kano State Government to see through this agonising moment and honour Hanifa’s memory by signing the Child Rights Act into law without further hesitation.

While commending the Nigerian Police, Kano State command for successfully nabbing the killer kidnapper, the CSO called the state government to ensure that no stone is left unturned in preventing a future occurrence by establishing a child rescue center in the state.

They added that the move “will be as commendable and laudable as it will ensure a safe and secure space for our children. We condole with Hanifa’s family and pray for the response of the soul of the little school girl.”

