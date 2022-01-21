PFN Urges the Church to Position for Nation Building

Mary Nnah

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos Island Province, has called for a stronger Christian body while urging the church to position itself in its nation-building role for the progress and development of the country.

Chairman of the Lagos State PFN, Apostle Eyinanya Okwuonu, made the declaration during the investiture of the new province executives and Provincial Advisory Council (PAC) members, where he charged the leaders to lead exemplary lives in conduct and lifestyle.

Okwuonu disclosed the readiness of the church to position and rebuild the nation using godly values, Christians function with the leading of the Holy Spirit, according to the power that is at work in us.

The cleric, in a special talk titled, “Reset” said the body of Christ as a whole needed to unveil God’s plan to the people and raise godly leaders for the country adding “we are not talking about occultic practice and all kind of foreign behaviour that is alien to the gospel but God’s manifold agenda”.

He said the Lagos Island Province Inauguration is strategic and a new area that the body in the state is exploring for churches who intend to key into the ideals of PFN.

The cleric charged the new leaders of the province to follow Christ, wholeheartedly, adding that they must learn to look up to the church for answer “The church has the solution to the various crises we have been going through,” he added.

He stated that being at the helm of the affairs of the Pentecostal body had not been without pressure, especially in providing succour to many putting out the calls of distress from all corners, due to overwhelming challenges in Nigeria.

Okwuonu reiterated that the church needs to understand the gospel, as Christ followed a lay down principle that must be adopted by the body of Christ in totality, when the values of the church is “Reset” in order to simplify the manner of approaching God and empowering the flocks to succeed.

The Chairman Lagos Island Province, Rev Tony Samson charged the executive members to stay positive through faith in God’s word.

Rev. Samson emphasised the role of the church to declare God’s will for our nation, in order to tackle security, and other challenges the nation is facing presently.

He, however, decreed that the citizenry would see the Nigeria of their dream as the glory of God is set to move from diverse dimensions, to transform the situation.

“Nigeria is about to go into a new season, let us stop complaining as others are complaining, the siege is over, peace will come,” he stated.

Samson corroborated that the nation was going through challenging times, saying that PFN would no longer be docile in the process of nation-building.

“Our nation is going through challenging times. The hearts of men are failing for fear of the unknown and cloudy future.

“So long as the earth remains and we are here on earth we are the light of the world and it is certain that darkness cannot and will not overcome us”, he noted

