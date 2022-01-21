IATA Appoints Frederic Leger as SVP for Commercial Products, Services

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appointed Frederic Leger as the association’s Senior Vice President for Commercial Products and Services.

Leger served in the role on an ad interim basis since July 2021, when IATA’s Commercial Products and Services Division was created as part of an internal restructuring. He reports to IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh.

Leger holds the concurrent position of President of IATA’s Cargo Network Services in the US, a responsibility he has held since May 2021.

Leger joined IATA in 2005 as head of e-Invoicing Services. Since then, he has held various roles at the association with a focus on IATA’s commercial products and services and cargo. Most recently he oversaw the commercial performance of products and services connected with IATA’s work in airport, passenger, cargo and security activities.

“IATA’s commercial products and services are vital. First and foremost, they support efficient global connectivity.

This includes essential offerings such as the IATA Travel Pass and Timatic, which, together, provide critical support for efficient checking of health credentials and entry requirements. Furthermore, the commercial success of IATA’s products and services enables the association to deliver critical activities on which the global air transport industry relies. Examples include standards setting to enable safe and efficient operations, and advocacy to help the industry achieve net zero carbon emissions. Frederic has taken on a huge responsibility and I have every confidence in his success,” said Walsh.

Prior to IATA, Leger worked for Cap Gemini and bioMerieux; and he was part of the start-up team of CPGmarket.com in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Leger is a French national based in Geneva, Switzerland. He holds a Master’s Degree in Strategy with honors from the Grenoble School of Management and studied Supply Chain as well as Finance at the Lyon School of Management.

