I Went to Seek IBB’s Blessing, Says Tinubu

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former governor of Lagos State and frontline presidential hopeful, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, visited former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, to “get his blessing”.

Tinubu, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leaders, is seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 and was at the Minna uphill residence of Babangida, along with the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Mr. James Faleke and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulahi, members of the House of Representatives from Lagos and Niger States as well as Senator Abu Fari from Katsina

The meeting with IBB was held behind closed doors.

However, Tinubu after the parley, told newsmen that he was at IBB’s residence to seek his blessing, saying, “There is no way I will visit Niger State without visiting IBB and receive his prayers. I cannot come to Niger State and not stop by to pay a courtesy call on the enigma, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida”, Tinubu said.

According to him, “If you (Press) restrict my visit to this house, that is it. Generally, I came to Niger State to commiserate with the governor and the people of Niger State. And so, I can’t stop by without paying a courtesy call to the enigma, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.”

Asked what was discussed at the meeting, Tinubu replied: “He gave me his prayers.”

The APC national leader also commented on his decision to aspire for office of the president saying, “We are running a democracy. I took my decision voluntarily and I am running for the presidency of the country.

“When I made the declaration, I told you that I am still consulting and I will consult as widely as possible,” he said.

The presidential aspirant had earlier paid a courtesy call on Bello, who tacitly endorsed his presidential aspiration.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

