Deforestation: House Urges FG to Make Cooking Gas Affordable

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to formulate and implement policies to make cooking gas affordable, especially in the rural areas.

The lawmakers consequently urged the federal government to embark on public enlightenment, especially in the rural areas on the importance of the use of cooking gas and kerosene as well as the dangers of bush burning and tree cutting.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion on the Need to Adopt a Policy to discourage deforestation in Nigeria by Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau yesterday.

The lawmaker noted that rural areas often suffer neglect as a result of lack of social basic amenities which include a right to shelter, food, clothing and access to modern cooking facilities which enhances healthy living adding that due to the exorbitant price of cooking gas and kerosene, rural dwellers are often left with no other option than to cut down trees for firewood, which are used to prepare food.

He explained that falling of trees for firewood and bush burning will cause deforestation and desert encroachment, and consequently restrict food production which is a major factor in sustaining the country’s economy;

“That bush burning and cutting down of trees as an alternative means of cooking adversely affects not only the degradation the environment, but also endanger the health of people exposed to smoke.”

“The need to formulate policies or guidelines to regulate gas production and distribution to make it affordable to Nigerians, especially in the rural areas”

However, the house has also mandated its committee on Gas Resources to ensure compliance.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

