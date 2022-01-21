CANTU Beauty Announces $250,000 Investment for Women Empowerment

Cantu Beauty, an award-winning multicultural hair care brand, has announced N102.5million ($250,000) investment to champion women of colour globally through a series of career sessions, workshops, and leadership training.

CANTU Beauty and women empowering nations is a partnership to accelerate female leadership in the US, UK, South Africa, France, Ghana, and Nigeria

CANTU Beauty joins Women Empowering Nations (WEN), a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide exposure, development and mentorship for girls of colour in underserved communities to accelerate their path to executive leadership.

WEN and Cantu will be selecting 50 young women aged 17-23 from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, United Kingdom, France and the United States to participate in the Girls Leading Our World (GLOW) Global Cohort, an immersive, high impact leadership coaching experience beginning March 2022 through May 2022.

The virtual program will feature female executives from diverse backgrounds in entrepreneurship and leadership, who will lead workshops exploring career development, public speaking, professional branding and executive leadership.

Cantu Beauty and WEN are encouraging women of colour who aspire for leadership and entrepreneurship to apply now and throughout the month of January.

In a statement, Cantu Beauty said, “The partnership programming will continue in June 2022, with the GLOW Virtual Summit featuring women and girls of colour who represent a spectrum of journeys in entrepreneurship and leadership. The event, with an anticipated global audience of over 1,000, will host young women leaders for engaging workshops to explore social change, economic justice, women’s empowerment and leadership.”

The GLOW Global experience will be a core feature of the 2022 Summit along with the girls in the program. At the Summit, 10 young women from the GLOW Global Cohort will be announced to move forward on to the Cantu GLOW Global Fellowship.

“Two participants from each country will intern at Cantu Beauty for four months gaining hands-on experience in the beauty industry, equipped with a monetary stipend. Cantu GLOW Global Fellows will conclude their experience with a capstone and group travel seminar in Nigeria this November, including service projects, brand promotions, Cantu executive meet and greet leadership sessions, and career workshops.”

Cantu has been a partner sponsor of the GLOW Virtual Summit since 2020, providing scholarships to young women around the globe to continue their education. The partnership is part of Cantu’s continued commitments to elevating and uplifting Black and Brown communities.”

