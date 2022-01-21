2023: Lalong Will Endorse Credible Successor, Says Lawmaker

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency in the National Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi, has stated that he is confident that the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, will endorse a credible successor that will not be rejected by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of the state, adding that he will give his full support to whoever such person may be.

He alluded to the governor consulting widely with relevant stakeholders before endorsing any candidate for the state governorship election

Gagdi disclosed this in Jos at a parley with the youths from his constituency, noting that he is only awaiting the governor’s endorsement to throw his support behind the aspirant.

Appealing to his supporters to follow in his steps, Gagdi enjoin Nigerians to emulate his constituency, which though populated with ‘more than 70 percent Christian electorate’, elected him, a Muslim, to represent them, indicating that there is tolerance and peaceful coexistence in his area.

He said: “Every political party has a leader; Lalong is the leader of the APC in Plateau State, Lalong is the leader of the APC in northern Nigeria being the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum. As the governor, he is the symbol of leadership, and anybody conscious of the development in the state should support continuity.

“We need continuity with the APC programmes in the state and as his ardent supporter, I am waiting for the governor to finish his consultations and give us directive. Whenever he gives the directive, Gagdi will be at the centre of it and we will make sure that by the will of God we have a credible governor.

“Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam is a good example of the American democracy in Nigeria. My constituency is controlled by more than 70 percent Christian electorate, but as a Muslim, I was elected by Christians. Where do you see that in Nigeria? It is only in my constituency that you see that both Christians and Muslims don’t trust their leaders based on any sentiments (be it religion or ethnicity).

“They choose leaders based on their capacity to deliver on dividends of democracy. PKK is one of the federal constituencies that have proven to be a mini America in terms of democracy.”

