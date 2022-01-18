UK, Army Collaborate on Gender Mainstreaming

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army in collaboration with British Defence Section, West Africa, yesterday took its advocacy on gender mainstreaming to 8 Division of the Army in Sokoto.

The ongoing workshop tagged “Gender mainstreaming for enhanced professionalism in the Nigerian Army” organised by the Department of Civil-Military Affairs would be conducted from 16 -18 January, 2022.

The workshop was declared open by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Uwem Bassey, who was represented at the event by Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullahi, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 8 Division.

The workshop, he said, sought to build the requisite capacity of officers and men of the Nigerian Army, particularly as assigned missions within the joint environment are becoming complex, increasingly expanding and dynamic in the areas of gender mainstreaming, international humanitarian law and fundamentals human rights.

A statement issued by Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the first phase of the workshop was conducted in some selected formations across the Nigerian Army.

It said the second phase was approved with Sokoto as the focal start point.

Participants were drawn from security and para-military agencies, civil ociety organisations, humanitarian agencies and other critical stakeholders.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

