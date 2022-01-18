NGF President Extols Virtues of Late Golfer Jacobson

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) and Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has condoled with the family of Late Kolawole Jacobson, a renowned golf icon in Nigeria.

In a condolence message to the family, Runsewe described Late Jacobson as an accomplished Nigeria, a talented golfer and lover of children who was passionately concerned about the grooming of young Nigerians in the game of golf.

Runsewe noted that Late Jacobson made very remarkable contribution to the development of golf in Nigeria, a game he loved with passion.

“He was an outstanding Nigeria known for his honesty, integrity and committed hard work” the NGF president noted, lamenting that he will be missed for the several good things he stood for.

Consoling the family, Runsewe said that in this moment of grief, the consolation should be that he slept in the Lord as a man of good conscience and therefore shall be received in heaven by God Almighty.

Responding on behalf of the family during visit, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Shola Jacobson expressed appreciation for the visit. She thanked Otunba Olusegun Runsewe for sympathizing with the family and for honoring her husband even in death.

