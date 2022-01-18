Kidnappers Demand N40m from Abducted Insurance Council Staff

James Sowole

Kidnappers of two junior staff of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), have demanded payment of N40 million before the victims can be released.

The two officers, were reportedly abducted on Sunday around the Isara axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway end of Ogun State.

The victims were said to be on their way back to Lagos from Ibadan before the car in which they were travelling broke down around 6:45am and while in the process of fixing the car, the gunmen, in military camouflage, emerged from the bush and marched them away. The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Tope Adaramola, confirmed the incident.

Adaramola said the kidnappers had contacted the management demanding N20 million each for the victims to regain freedom.

He said the kidnappers used the mobile phone of one of the victims to demand the ransom, adding that the management had equally reported the incident at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Isara.

However, Daramola added that those abducted were junior workers of the council, that their salaries were not up to N60,000.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have started investigation on the matter.

