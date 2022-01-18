APC Caretaker Committee Meets Today over Upcoming Convention

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, is scheduled to meet members of the committee today, where certain critical decisions would be taken ahead of the proposed national convention of the party, holding in February.

The meeting today is sequel to the one between Buni and President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

THISDAY gathered that issues around the guidelines for the party’s upcoming primaries to pick its standard bearers for the 2023 general election would also be considered and perhaps, a specific date for the convention would be fixed.

There are, however, speculations that the party had fixed February 26, 2022, as the convention date, but nothing has been confirmed.

A source privy to some of the goings on in the party, claimed the governors of the party, after their recent meeting in Abuja, proposed February 26 and 27, as convention date, subject to the approval of President Buhari.

“The governors have agreed on February 26 and February 27. So, this will be proposed to the President for approval,” the source said.

The APC committee is expected to also deliberate on other modalities, especially, the mode of the convention – whether direct primary, delegate system or consensus.

In addition, the committee is also expected to assess the activities of the reconciliation committee headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the likely impact of the unresolved rancorous state congresses on the preparation for the convention.

According to the source, the caretaker committee might indicate the direction of its zoning formula for the distribution of the national party offices across the six geo-political zones at today’s meeting.

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), had met on Sunday, in Abuja, to deliberate on the forthcoming convention of the party.

After the meeting, which lasted for about two hours, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, told media representatives that the caretaker committee was the appropriate organ of the party to announce the convention date.

“It is the responsibility of the CECPC to do that. We are just a section of the stakeholders and we have conceded that duty to the caretaker and very soon, they will brief you on the date,” he said.

