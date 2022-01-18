Adeboye Becomes Chairman as Ronchess Restructures Board

Ronchess Global Resources Plc has announced a new board following a restructuring exercise. In a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ronchess said its Board of Directors is now led by Adeolu Adeboye, who is a graduate of Software Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire United Kingdom. He practised in this field for 10 years in the United Kingdom before moving back to Nigeria.

He is a seasoned entrepreneur who has created many businesses. His areas of expertise include Insurance, Retail, Power, and Construction. Mr Adeboye is an entrepreneur with experience in running diverse business interests successfully.

The board is co-chaired by the eminently qualified Niyi Ogunnowo, a flight captain, with over two decades of experience spanning information technology and the transportation industry across Nigeria and the United States of America.

Mr Ogunnowo graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) in Computer Information Systems from Rutgers University Newark, NJ USA and Master of Science in Business and Information Systems from New Jersey University of Technology Newark New Jersey, United States of America. He holds high-profile certifications and licenses such as the Airline Transport Pilot License, B-737 (CLASSIC) TRI EASA Certification, Oracle Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified Professional, and Microsoft Certified Small and Medium Business Specialist.

Ronchess Executive Management is ably led by Jackson Ukuevo, as the Chief Executive Officer. Ukuevo is a Harvard-trained professional from the Harvard Law School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America.

Other Board members are Mr. Okafor Akalaka, Miss Temitope Adeboye, Mr. Tope Adebosin, Mr.

Lanre Ladipo, Mr. Leon Kelly, Mr Nasir Muhammad. And Barrister Christopher Egba Oruete

Esq.

From road marking, Ronchess has morphed into a construction gian with ongoing plans to transform into an infrastructure management firm with interest in road, rail, airport, and waste management services in Nigeria.

