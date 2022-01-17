Gadol Financial Services Offers Discounts for Loans Availed to In-service and Retired Military Personnel

In commemoration of the sacrifice and celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, 2022, Gadol Financial Services Limited is offering a whopping 20% discount on interest for loans availed to ex-military and current military personnel.

They’ve also taken partnership steps to provide gift items through donations to the veterans. This is to validate their support and determination to encourage the pivotal part of the nation’s strength.

According to the MD/CEO, Gadol Financial Services Limited, Mr. Patrick Obi Akatachak “There is nothing nobler than paying the supreme price for your country, Nigeria without her soldiers is like a car without an engine. At GFSL, we will continue to impact in our own ways to ameliorate the sufferings of our veterans.”

Gadol Financial Services Limited (GFSL) has a strong belief that the warriors that have put their lives on the line for the well-being and protection of the nation deserve continuous celebration and recognition of life essence. This thoughtful step is to contribute to creating financial stability for all Nigerian soldiers. For many may have, over the years, encountered finance-demanding challenges such as saving money, getting loan services, and for future plans.

GFSL plans to leverage its in-depth knowledge of the economic and financial development space to provide well-planned financial services for veterans to access funding, get exclusive access to requisite expertise for portfolio management, and create a profitable haven. The loan service is open to veterans who are willing to make thoughtful financial decisions.

The Chairman, Board of Directors at GFSL, Mr. Jakoh Edward Korosi added “In the past, we have demonstrated honour to our ex-service and serving military personnel by offering 20% discount on interest on loans availed to them. Going forward, we will include free financial advisory services to enable our veterans to set up and run sustainable businesses.”

The in-service and retired military personnel deserve a sense of appreciation as this will improve the citizen’s involvement to promote unity, perseverance, and determination in the country.

