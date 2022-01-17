Buhari Greets Ex-Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku, at 89

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, as he marks his 89th birthday on January 18, 2022.

The president, according to a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends to celebrate with the diplomat, whose contributions to Nigeria and the international comity will continue to stand out.

President Buhari affirmed that the international diplomat, who started as a Foreign Service Officer, has consistently followed and projected the wellbeing of Nigeria, working assiduously to build his local community and staying vocal in counselling leaders on the way forward.

The president extolled his foresight, courage and diligence in pursuing his vision for a more just and peaceful world and prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen the renowned international diplomat and his family.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

