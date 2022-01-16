Osinbajo’s Supporters Begin Presidential Campaign in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Thousands of Nigerians campaigning for Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo’s presidential aspiration yesterday converged on Kano where they unveiled a new support group called New Nigerian Tribe.

The unveiling was organised by One Tribe Osibanjo Group held at Meena Event Center and attended by various ethnics groups and politicians across the federation.

Addressing the crowds, National Coordinator of New Tribe, Mr Anwar Hamza said the vice president would naturally succeed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Hamza explained that the track record of the vice president made him the most qualified for the plum job.

He said the vice president “is the most qualified for the top job. There will be no need for handing over notes. He has been there. He understands the terrain more than anyone.”

The national coordinator explained that Osinbajo’s currency “is competence, character, capacity, knowledge, and integrity. He will do a good job.”

In his address to the crowd, a former Chief Whip of the Senate, Prof. Olusola Adeyeye said Osinbajo is the perfect fit for Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

“At this moment, choosing the president is very easy for Nigerians because we have Osinbajo, the man of the moment. At this point in time, we need a man like Osinbajo who is intellectual, versatile and very suited for the throne.

“He is a leader with vision and mission that transcends all tribal sentiments and considers our common humanity”.

“He has good character, which is the best quality of leadership and displays keen intellects with noble intention that if elected he will inspire millions of Nigerians because he is a man of his words. For me, it is an easy choice to make.

“For millions of Nigerians, given a chance, it should equally be an easy choice to make except that many are mired in pessimism that arose from wanton betrayal by governments. For the New Tribe here gathered plus millions of our cohorts all over Nigeria, our choice is clear and simple!

“The moment has chosen for us a man that providence has prepared for the task. The moment speaks to choosing a man who transcends all tribes, an embodiment of the New Tribe defined not by the cacophony of dialects but the symphony of our common humanity.

“The moment requires a man who is able to galvanize the ideals and ideas that will unfold the beckoning glory of a new Nigeria.

My compatriots, history is encapsulated in moments. This moment of Nigerian history has chosen itself a man and that man is Osinbajo, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Osinbajo is the man of the moment for Nigeria.

“He is well-grounded and adequately prepared. A tested and trusted hand, with the right temperament, the intellectual fire power, and governance ethos best suited for this moment. Yemi Osinbajo is the man for the moment. Not for his own sake, but for the sake of our country.”

