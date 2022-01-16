Ogun Governorship Hopeful, Ladi Adebutu’s Herculean Task

Without recourse to unnecessary hyperbole, Ladi Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives, is one politician who has stayed true to his vow.

He has continued to stand with his people and refused to jettison his political promises, even in the face of challenges that would shake any lily-livered politician.

Unknown to many, the son of billionaire business mogul, Chief Kessington Adebutu, has remained unshaken in his quest to be the number one citizen of Ogun state.

It will be recalled that at the last governorship election in the state, he took his campaign to the nooks and crannies of the state and also expended so much money towards realising his life-long ambition.

In fact, if money was the yardstick, he would have gotten unhindered access to the Ogun State Government House.

Though he got the PDP ticket, the power play between him and the late Senator Buruji Kashamu was one of the major factors that cost him the victory.

The disagreement would later metamorphose into a full-scale bitter political war, while the party structure was greatly upset.

Many in the state claimed that, though the Adebutu faction was more recognised by the national body of the party and also more popular with larger members, there was a bitter acrimony over the control of the structure of the party in the state.

The rancour and hostility in PDP cost him his ambition and it was a smooth ride for Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In spite of this, the former federal lawmaker has not entombed his dream of ruling the state.

In fact, Society Watch gathered that he had set the ball rolling once again to realise his age-long ambition with more zeal.

But a source hinted that the incumbent governor of the state will be flying his party ticket for the second term come 2023, thereby making his dream of securing the PDP ticket an Herculean task, as the party is allegedly planning to zone its candidature to Ogun Central which has more voting population.

With this, the party has more chances to wrestle power from the incumbent that comes from the same constituency with Hon. Adebutu.

It was also disclosed that some of the party loyalists are clamouring for the ex-Atiku’s spokesman, Segun Sowunmi.

