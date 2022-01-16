Moses Simon Dedicates Award to Teammates

Super Eagles’ man-of-the-moment at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Moses Simon, has dedicated his Man-of-the-Match award in Nigeria’s 3-1 win against Sudan yesterday to his international teammates.

“I’m happy to win this award, it’s nice to be named the best player on the night,” Simon said after he was presented with his award last night.

“The award is not for me alone, it’s for the entire team. The most important thing is that we won and I’m happy about it.”

The Nantes of France power player Simon scored one goal and bagged an assist as Eagles raced to a second Group D victory and a ticket to the knock out phase.

It was Simon who teed up Samuel Chukwueze for Nigeria’s opening goal in the third minute.

He then scored his side’s third goal a minute after the break.

