Curtain Closes on Oba of Benin Golf Tourney Today

The 8th Oba of Benin Golf Tournament which teed off on Wednesday will come to a close today at Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State.

The Oba Cup tournament is one of the biggest golf event in the South-South and it featured over 200 amateur and professional golfers from various clubs in the country.

Captain of the Benin Club Golf Section, Mr. Mayer Ologbosere revealed during media briefing on Wednesday stated that yesterday featured handicaps 0-28 men, and 0-36 ladies as well as all veterans and super veterans, while the cocktail party was slated for 6pm same day.

He added that hcp 0-18 men as well as hcp 0-28 ladies and all guests will exercise their skills at the event today, while the dinner and presentation of trophies and prizes will be held at 6pm same day.

Similarly, Chairman of the Tournament Organising Committee, Peace Anunah confirmed that His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin Kingdom will perform the ceremonial tee-off today at 9am.

“Winners in each category will take home trophies and other prizes, while individual performances such as longest drive, and nearest the pin will be rewarded,” Anunah concluded.

