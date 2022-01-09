Outraged by Zamfara Massacre, Buhari Vows to Hunt Down Terrorists

*Northern govs back deployment of Super Tucano Jets against bandits

*Military invades terrorists’ market in Borno, kills three fighters

*FG seeks divine intervention to end security challenges

Chuks Okocha, Kinglsey Nwezeh in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Following the massacre of over 200 people by bandits in some parts of Zamfara State, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday vowed to hunt down and eliminate terrorists, including those who committed the mass killings in the state.

This came as governors of the 19 northern states of the federation have however lauded the federal government for approving the deployment of the newly acquired Super Tucano fighter jets to rout the bandits in some parts of the country.

The governors equally commended the government for declaring bandits as terrorists.

Also, in a fierce encounter, troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force (JTF) of the Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east have killed three terrorists in a market in Damasak, Borno State.

The federal government has however stated that the fight against insecurity and other challenges would need divine intervention.

The terrorists had on Tuesday and Wednesday attacked Rafin Danya, Barayar Zaki, Rafin Gero and Kurfa villages in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

They were said to be fleeing from Zamfara State as a result of ongoing military operations, when they invaded the villages and killed over 200 people.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari yesterday vowed to hunt down and eliminate terrorists in the country.

He said the ongoing offensive against criminals would get more intense.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president, who was outraged by the mindless massacre, described the Zamfara killings as an act of desperation by a routed band of criminals currently under heavy military attack.

The president assured Nigerians, especially those living in communities that have recently suffered terrorist attacks, that banditry would soon be history.

Buhari said: “The latest attack on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity.

“In keeping with my commitment to tackle the monster of terrorism head on, let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.

“These criminals will be history because we are not going to relent in our current military operations to get rid of these thugs who have been terrorising innocent people.

“We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

The president sympathised with the survivors and families of the victims.

“The Army and the Air Force are working together to get rid of these callous criminals as they acquire more equipment to track down and eliminate criminal gangs that are subjecting innocent people to the reign of terror, including illegal imposition of taxes on the communities under siege,” the statement added.

Northern Govs Back Deployment of Super Tucano Jets against Bandits

Meanwhile, the governors of the 19 northern states of the federation have lauded the federal government for approving the deployment of the newly acquired Super Tucano fighter jets to rout the bandits in some parts of the country.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, made the commendation when he addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari in Abuja at the weekend.

He expressed the happiness of the Northern states over the recent declaration of bandits as terrorists by the government.

He said: “Well, in terms of security, we are already beginning to see progress on some of the issues we raised with the president last year; you recall that we have been very eager to see the use of the Tucano helicopters so that we can have massive engagement with all the bandits.

“Part of the problem was also the status of the bandits and already, you can see that the Nigerian government has declared them as a terrorist group.

“So, the military is now going to do full engagement and we are also getting prepared in the North for such actions.

“That is what we are expecting so if we are going to take action, let it be massive and such that will ensure that within the first quarter of this year, people will have hope of their security and peaceful living in all parts of the North.”

The governor stressed the need for drastic measures against the bandits and other criminals, saying such actions had become imperative to ensure a conducive environment for farmers to boost food production across the states.

“We are expecting this action before the next rainy season. You recall we mentioned that we are an agrarian society so, we want our people to go back to farm and, in most cases, it is this insecurity that is keeping them away from the farms,” he added.

He reiterated that the governors would continue to collaborate with traditional rulers and local vigilantes to safeguard their domains.

Meanwhile, troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force (JTF) of Operation Hadin Kai have killed three terrorists in a market in Damasak, Borno State.

A statement issued yesterday by the Nigerian Army said troops clashed with the terrorists in an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari Village.

The statement signed by Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said three fighters of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) were neutralised in the market during a gun duel.

“Troops, while consolidating on their dogged push to deplete Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) in Borno State, recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists in Damask on Friday, January 7, 2022.

“The gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code-named Operation Dominance I, came in contact with the terrorists at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari Village”, it said.

“In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray,” it said.

The statement further stated that troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition among others.

FG Seeks Divine Intervention to End Security Challenges

In a related development, the federal government has said that the fight against insecurity and other challenges would need divine intervention.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr. Mustapha Babai, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Prayer Session for Nigeria, organised yesterday by the Kano State Government, said the current administration has been up and doing to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the country.

According to him, the federal government had not rested on its oars in supporting security personnel with needed equipment and welfare in a bid to bring the insecurity to an end.

“Despite the support, there is a need to seek divine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges.”

He also commended the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for taking the giant spiritual commitment towards making Nigeria peaceful.

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and in giving his quota to achieving peace in the country at large.

“No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel. That does not mean we should not seek divine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and I commend the state governor for this,” he said.

Also in his remarks, Ganduje thanked President Buhari for his efforts to ensure Kano remains peaceful by deploying security agents to secure the state.

Saraki Condemns Killing of over 200 in Zamfara

In another development, former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has condemned the carnage perpetrated by terrorists in Zamfara State, where over 200 people were massacred.

Saraki disclosed that during the #SaveBagega lead poisoning crisis in 2013, he visited the people of Anka Local Government Area of the state, where he met a determined and resilient community that worked hard to build a buoyant local economy.

He lamented that the same vibrant community has become a place of carnage and called for long-lasting solutions to the security challenges in the country.

“My heart goes out to the families and communities that have experienced the tragic loss and injury of loved ones, the destruction of their property, and the interruption of their livelihoods.

“Today, as we all mourn these terrible attacks in both Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs in Zamfara State, we owe the families and all other affected communities across the nation a brighter future.

“In January 2013, during the #SaveBagega lead poisoning crisis, I spent some time with the people of Anka LGA, Zamfara. There I met a determined and resilient community that worked hard to build a buoyant local economy.

“Today, that same vibrant community has become a place of carnage. My heart is heavy, and truly there’s anger too because we cannot continue like this. We must find long-lasting solutions to this insecurity. We will In sha Allah.

“I believe that this brighter future is possible because I have experienced first-hand the desire and enthusiasm that the people in Anka, Bukkuyum, and other similar communities have shown for a better life and a more secure future,” Saraki explained.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

