Gunmen Kidnap 2 Sons of Ex-Taraba SSG as Wife, Daughters Escape

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Two sons of former Taraba’s Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Gebon Timothy Kataps, have been kidnapped by gunmen.

Besides, two of his nieces, his driver and a staff of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Jalingo were abducted along with his sons while his wife, Justice Clara Kataps and his three daughters narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

The incident occurred at about 12.30p.m. on Thursday along Jamptari-Gayam Road in Gashaka Local Government Area of the state while they were returning to Jalingo from Sardauna local government after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A resident of the area who was said to have identified the gunmen was reportedly killed while trying to escape from the scene of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba State Command, Abdullahi Usman who confirmed the incident to journalists stated that the gunmen who he described as armed robbers first laid siege and robbed travellers at about 10:30a.m. on Thursday before returning at 1:30p.m. to rob and kidnap their victims.

Usman however disclosed that a search operation is already being conducted in the nearby forest in collaboration with other security agencies and local hunters to effect the release of the victims.

He further disclosed that investigation into the attacks has commenced with a view to bringing the perpetrators and their accomplices to book.

It would be recalled that the former Special Adviser on Information to Governor Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa was kidnapped along the same route three years ago along with his driver.

Meanwhile, Chief G.T. Kataps has appealed to Nigerians to pray for the safe return of his sons and others kidnapped by the gunmen.

In a statement titled ‘My Request For Prayers’ Kataps, who is the immediate past Vice President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the North-east noted that a police orderly and two other nieces were shot and critically injured by the gunmen.

He revealed that his two abducted sons are Emmanuel and David Kataps while others kidnapped with them are Estabella Kataps (Niece); Esther (Staff of FGGC); Rita David(Niece) and Bala Magaji (Driver).

“I believe and know that; the only thing God cannot do does not exist. I therefore, ask for your prayers for the safe return of these six and for the quickest recovery of the wounded in the hospital. God bless your kind efforts,” he stated.

