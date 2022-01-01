Moroccan firm, Dolido Takes-over Leadership of Mouka

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous bedding brand, Mouka has announced its change of ownership to Dolidol, a market leader in Francophone Africa based in Morocco.

According to the organisation, its latest transaction with the regional market leader heralds Mouka’s expansionary move and solidifies its leadership position in the mattress market.

Commenting on the deal, CEO of Mouka, Mr Raymond Murphy stated that Mouka’s affiliation with its new owner would strengthen the organisation’s output and delivery.

He added that Dolidol’s expertise will be introduced to boost Mouka’s operations as well as quality of its product portfolio.

On his part, Chief Operations Officer of Mouka, Mr Femi Fapohunda said, “With Dolidol’s stake in Mouka, our consumers and trade partners should look forward to new and ground-breaking innovations due to the technological expertise Dolidol brings onboard. In addition, from an operational point of view, we look forward to improved productivity and product quality that meet consumer needs and exceed their expectations.”

Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa added, “I believe this strategic ownership will create additional investments in the expansion of the Mouka’s footprint within Nigeria and beyond our borders. I look forward to the synergy between the Mouka and Dolidol in deploying a world-class route to market strategy”.

Also commenting, Chief Executive Officer of Dolidol, Mohamed Lazaar said: “I believe the acquisition of Mouka will allow Dolidol to strengthen its presence in the continent and complement its growth in the region with an addressable market of around 200 million Nigerians.”

