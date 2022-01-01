Andoni Bubbles with Unity Carnival

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Council Chairman of the Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers State, Mr. Erastus Awortu, said his administration was liaising with local and international conservationists to make Andoni a tourism area.

Awortu disclosed this yesterday, at Asarama Community in Andoni during the maiden edition of the Andoni Unity Carnival organized by the council.

He said the event, which was part of yuletide activities across communities in the area, was initiated to foster development and consolidate on the peace process of his administration.

“My administration will continue to ensure that our forest, sea lives are preserved seeing we have an uncommon topography where the rain forest is bordered by such an aesthetic large stretch of sprowling and advantageous sand beach,” Awortu said.

Expressing satisfaction on turnout during a boat regatta at carnival, the chairman explained that the display of passion by the people showed a total acceptance of peace and desire for development.

“This is one event the council has attached so much importance, we are happy it’s successful in terms of attendance and display of our latent culture.

“I call it Iatent because in as much as we understand our rich cultural heritage and natural endowments, , the world is yet to know about them and we are happy to showcase them to the world,” he said.

Narrating the overall motive for the carnival, the chairman stated that the exercise was expected to attract investors to the area, create employment for the youths as well as promote peace and development.

“The cynic environment is quite obvious, the winding creeks, the large stretch of sand beaches, forest, ocean reserves, human capacity and rich natural vegetation are of course a tourist delight and an investors’ heaven.

“Our rain forest haboures some of the rear wild animals like the elephants, wild cats, hippos and even the dolphins which are a lovely sight to behold around the athlantic beach.

“The world is evolving and Andoni is not an exception, we know we are endowed with rich oil and gas resources which are currently being tapped by the oil industries.

“No douth, oil exploration activities has proven to have serious effects on the environment and the people, a more reason we should make tourism a biggest economic catch point for Andoni local government area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lawmaker representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro federal constituency, Mr. Dagomie Abiante has lauded Awortu on his achievements especially in the area of peace, security and rural infrastructural development in Andoni council.

He said: “Not too long ago, I made a promise to work with you as you pilot development in Andoni because I recall, a few years back at festive moments such as this, travelling to my hometown Ngo, the Council’s headquarters was usually an expensive venture with fully cladded police escort!

“What a shame, I belong here and should freely coexist with my people, it is in doing so that I can feel their pulse, appreciate who we are and understand our geniue pains to enable me effectively table them before relevant authorities.”

