Tiwa Savage, Destiny Etiko, Squid Game Top Google 2021 Year in Search Lists

By Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian female musician Tiwa Savage is among the personalities that topped Google 2021 Year in Search lists. The ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner dominates two search lists: Top 10 trending people and Top 10 trending musicians. Savage arguably grabbed headlines this year particularly after she announced that someone was blackmailing her with a sex video of her and an unnamed lover. However, a few days later, the video was released online, causing an uproar among social media users and the music industry as well. Before the sex video scandal, Savage was in the news for her spar with fellow musician Seyi Shay over old wounds.

Following her closely on the Top 10 trending people is Obi Cubana, the socialite and businessman who made many drool over the lavish burial ceremony of his mother in Oba, Anambra State. Cubana and his friends ensured they made an obscene display of money to prove that they have ‘arrived’, a colloquial expression used by ‘by some youths to indicate their acquired wealthy status.

Omah Lay, Ruger, Ayra Starr, Buju also made the list of Trending Musicians of the Year.

On the Top Lyrics search list, Joeboy’s ‘Alcohol’ dwarfs other lyrics such as Ayra Starr’s ‘Bloody Samaritan’.

As controversial as Naira Marley’s ‘Coming’ is, it tops the list of Trending 2021 songs. Ayra Starr’s ‘Bloody Samaritan’ follows closely while Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring Justin Bieber sits at the ninth position.

In Nollywood, Destiny Etiko takes the first position on the Top Nollywood actors while Zubby Michael stays in the second place.

However, on the Top 10 Trending Movies and Series of the Year, the South Korean dramatic horror series ‘Squid Game’ nabs the first position, followed by the sequel of Eddie Murphy’s classic movie ‘Coming to America’.

Interestingly, no Nollywood movie made the list. Other films on the list include ‘Shang Chi’, and ‘The Harder They Fall’.

