NNS BEECROFT Arrests Five Europe-bound Stowaways, Hands over to Immigration

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT recently arrested five Europe-bound stowaways caught onboard MT CHEMSTRANS BALTIC vessel at Lagos anchorage.

The suspects were said to have gained illegal access to the ship but were caught by the crew and handed over to the NNS BEECROFT patrol team during routine harbour patrol.

The Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, in a signed statement stated that findings during the interrogation revealed that MT CHEMSTRANS BALTIC was Europe-bound.

He further stated that the stowaways, aged between 23 and 27 years, confessed that they had travelled to Lagos with the intention of leaving the country for Europe in search of greener pasture before they were apprehended.

The suspects have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for further investigation and prosecution.

Commodore Mohammed whilst commending NNS BEECROFT patrol team advised Nigerians to always follow due process of migration to avoid being sanctioned.

He further reiterated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo’s commitment towards supporting the Nigerian Immigration Service and other maritime stakeholders in curbing crimes within the maritime environment.

