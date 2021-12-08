Ekiti SSG Resigns to Vie for Governorship

APC leaders endorse him

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Kayode Fayemi to pursue his governorship ambition.

Fayemi had last Wednesday gave December 18 deadline for his appointees eyeing the governorship seat to resign from his cabinet.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, yesterday quoted Fayemi as saying he had accepted the SSG’s resignation from his cabinet.

The resignation, according to the statement, was conveyed in a letter to the governor and dated December 3, 2021.

Oyebanji in the letter said his resignation takes effect from December 7.

He had cited his decision to contest the forth-coming governorship election in the state for his resignation as SSG.

Fayemi thanked the former SSG for his remarkable contributions to the current administration since inception in 2018, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have described the SSG as the right man for the continuity agenda of the party in the state.

The leaders of the party in Ijero Local Government Area unanimously endorsed Oyebanji yesterday describing him as possessing the competence, commitment as well as administrative and political savvy to consolidate on the gains already laid by Fayemi for the Ekiti people.

At the meeting convened by the House of Representatives member, representing Ijero/Ekiti West/Efon Alaye federal constituency, Hon. Omowumi Ogunlola, the leaders unanimously agreed to work for the emergence of Oyebanji at APC primaries slated for January 22, 2022.

