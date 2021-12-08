Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting, Swears in 2 RMAFC Commissioners

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Conference Hall of the First Lady’s Office is being attended by the

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others include Ministers of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, and Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

Other Ministers and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan are attending the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Wednesday’s meeting was preceded by the swearing of two Commissioners of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Details later…….

