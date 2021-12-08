Benson’s Legislative Ingenuity on Security

Udora Orizu x-rays laudable legislative interventions of the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson to stem the tide of insecurity in the country

Legislators, as members of legislative branch of government, govern by proposing bills, holding votes, and passing laws. An effective legislator is one who ensures that the main functions of the legislature which are making laws, representing constituencies and power balance are the core focus while carrying out his or her legislative activities.

With 469 members in both Senate and House of Representatives only a few of the federal legislators carry out the legislative duties expected of them by their constituents. One of such legislators is Hon. Babajimi Benson. Benson who represents Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Lagos State, is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence.

Currently, Nigeria is facing security challenges ranging from activities of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East, armed banditry in the North-West, Fulani herdsmen attacks in the North-Central and other parts of the country to violent crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, assassinations, oil bunkering, cult activities and killings. In the face of this unfortunate situation, government and security agencies seem to be helpless, blaming the situation on shortage of equipment and personnel which borders on funding.

Hon. Benson as the Chairman House Committee on Defence, through bills and motions has canvassed ways to aid the security agents in carrying out their duties more efficiently and effectively in the fight against insecurity. One of such efforts towards enhancing defence capabilities, led him to sponsoring a Bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund 2020.

At the Bill’s public hearing in May, stakeholders drawn from various security agencies disclosed that the proposed total sum of N100 billion envisaged to be realized from various sources was inadequate, due to various economic factors, to adequately fund security infrastructure.

While stressing the need for expansion of the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund from five years to a minimum of 10 years and above with an average of $2 billion accrued into the account, the security personnel harped on the need for adequate provisions of fund for training, research and development as well as procurement of hardware and ammunition.

Benson, in his remarks maintained that the current annual budgetary allocation remains inadequate, considering the ongoing expansion embarked on by the Armed Forces in terms of personnel and the provision of platforms, weaponry and equipment to sustain its ever-increasing operations.

According to him, “efforts in the past by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to procure the needed military hardware and provide requisite training to meet the challenges currently being faced has hit the brick wall due to limited financial resources. This also underscores the immense importance of this Bill. It is pertinent to mention that, globally, no country adequately finances its Armed Forces solely through annual budgetary allocations. Developed countries like the United Kingdom, Poland, Russia, United States of America, who are some of the biggest spenders on defence, all create alternative or additional sources of income to fund the activities of their Armed Forces.

“Nigeria ranks very low on on global defence spending and occupies the fourth position in Africa, below Algeria, Morocco and South Africa despite its numerous security challenges. In 2020, while Nigeria spent only $2.6 billion on its military, Algeria, Morocco and South Africa expended $9.7 billion, $4.8 billion and $3.1 billion respectively to fund and equip their military. Coping with the modern security challenges being faced in Nigeria today is, no doubt, an enormous task that requires contemporary, robust, well-trained, well-equipped and efficient Armed Forces. This is what the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2021 seeks to address by creating an exclusive five-year funding plan, outside the annual budgetary allocations, for revamping the Nigerian Armed Forces through special training for Armed Forces personnel and provision of modern fit-for-purpose security and defence equipment.”

The Bill has been signed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

Also, Benson at different occasions frowned at bandits and other criminal elements, perpetrating all manner of atrocities against innocent citizens. He is among the lawmakers that frowned at the Bill introduced in the Senate, seeking to sponsor repentant Boko Haram members to receive foreign education. Speaking to THISDAY, he said Boko Haram members should be treated as terrorists while the victims should be rehabilitated and given proper education.

In September, he sponsored a motion, backing the Senate in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists.

Moving the motion, Benson said it was important to support the position of the Senate on the issue in view of the current insecurity across the country.

He explained that declaring bandits as terrorists, will underline the determination of the Federal Government to combat the wave of criminality and murders conducted by bandits all over the country.

The lawmaker further said the declaration may also encourage other countries to do same and help create a global consensus around dealing with transnational factors that feeds the domestic activities of such proscribed organisations and individuals.

Benson said, “The Senate on Wednesday, 29th September, 2021 adopted a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits ravaging the northern part of the country terrorists and wage a total war on them. They also asked that the president declare all known leaders of bandits wanted and arrest them wherever they were found for speedy prosecution. Such declaration to be done through a Proscription Order can be done pursuant to section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).

“I will like to echo the same sentiment and ask honourable colleagues to join the Senate in urging Mr President to declare bandits and their sponsors as terrorists. The declaration of bandits as terrorists can be done through a proscription order. That will serve as added impetus for our brave security personnel to redouble their efforts at dealing with this menace. Such declaration when given the force of law, will renew the vigour and resolve of our gallant security personnel in dealing with the menace of banditry as the mode of operations and rules of engagement will be scaled up accordingly.

“Such an Order will officially bring the activities of bandits and their sponsors within the purview of the Terrorism Prevention Act and any persons associated with such groups can then be legally prosecuted and sentenced to penalties specified in the Act. Insecurity in Nigeria requires an all-of-government approach. Hence, I also urge the President to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit, which took place in June this year and was officially delivered to Mr President in July. All hands have to be on deck to be able to win this battle against insecurity in all its manifestations.”

Aside canvassing for ways to enhance defence capabilities to stem the tide of insecurity, the lawmaker had through bills and motions also sought ways to better the lives of Nigerian people.

Notable Bills

Some Bills sponsored by Benson include: the Good Samaritan Bill seeking to provide legal protection for First Responders who render help to victims of accidents or in emergency situations (the bill was passed in the 8th Assembly but was not accented to by Mr. President), Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020, which seeks to address the need for defined periodic population census in Nigeria, A bill seeking to amend the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to authorize host communities where electricity is generated to be entitled to a percentage of profits from generating companies. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2020 which seeks to alter the minimum educational qualification for aspirants into political office and National Icons, Symbols Legacy Agency Bill, 2020, to allow for more coordinated and robust management of our national symbols, A Bill for an Act to Amend the Armed Forces Act, Cap. A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Foster Collaboration Between the Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies in the Provision of National Security and Establish the Armed Forces Human Rights Unit to Provide a Reporting Channel for Civilians Whose Human Rights are Violated by Members of Armed Forces; and for Related Matters, Bill to Reserve 5% of GENCOs Revenues for Host Communities, Bill to Specify Time Frame for Conduct of Census.

Speaking on the Bill seeking an amendment to the Electric Power Sector Reforms Act 2005 to provide for the reservation of five percent of all revenue accruing from power generated by all power generating companies in Nigeria for the development of the host communities, Benson said the purpose of the amendment is to lawfully provide for the development of communities hosting power generating companies across the country.

He said when passed, the Bill will help to ameliorate the untold hardship and infrastructural degradation often suffered by communities hosting power generating firms as a result of the adverse climatic, livelihood and public health effect of their activities.

On the Bill seeking to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution to specify a time frame for the conduct of the National Population Census, he said the Bill when passed it will set a time frame and help the country to conduct population censuses in Nigeria for the purpose of effective planning and development of the country.

Constituency Development

To his constituents, Benson is known to be a philanthropist with a penchant for supporting grassroots initiatives. As a legislator, he has attracted several projects to them. The lawmaker who’s a believer that no one deserves to go to bed hungry, launched the iCare Foundation project on October 16, 2016. The Food Bank idea was conceptualized to cater for the aged, widows, needy and vulnerable as a means to cushion the effect of economic recession on the people. Hon. Benson also set up a community radio in his Ikorodu constituency, recently, the radio, IKD 106.1FM officially commenced transmission. Benson sponsored the motion to commemorate the World Teachers Day and celebration of Nigerian Teachers, where the Best Teacher in Nigeria 2019, Mrs. Agnes Elusakin of Oriwu College, Ikorodu was honoured by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and members of the House. He also laid a petition before the House against the Accountant General of the Federation for his refusal to pay salaries and pension arrears of officers, who retired from the Federal Civil Service between 2012 and 2020.

One of his recent and laudable constituency projects is the donation of an 80-Bed Mother and Child Hospital to Imota. At the groundbreaking ceremony held on 2nd November, he promised to continue to do everything possible in facilitating more projects towards the growth and development of Ikorodu Division.

He added that the contractor in charge of the project has assured that a fully-equipped medical facility will be delivered in the next four months.

