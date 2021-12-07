Man City’s De Bruyne to Start against RB Leipzig Tonight

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Kevin de Bruyne will start against RB Leipzig as Manchester City complete their successful UEFA Champions League group campaign in Germany tonight.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne returned as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Watford after missing four games due to Coronavirus.

“People who have suffered coronavirus, after they feel empty,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

“Step by step he will play the minutes. Tuesday night he will start,” emphasised Guardiola.

Named the Professional Footballers’ Association men’s Players’ Player of the Year for a second consecutive season last term, the start of De Bruyne’s 2021-22 season was disrupted by an ankle injury sustained at Euro 2020.

And Guardiola warned the 30-year-old he must “come back and fight for a position like everyone else”.

“Kevin doesn’t have to show absolutely anything to me,” he added.

“But he has to come back to being himself and show himself he’s back – and do what he has to do, like he has done the last five or six years, every single three days.”

TODAY

PSG v Club Brugge

Leipzig v Man City

AC Milan v Liverpool

Porto v Atletico

Ajax x Sporting CP

Dortmund v Besiktas

R’Madrid v Inter

Shakhtar v FC Sheriff

HOW THEY STANDING

Group A

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Man City. 5 4. 0. 1. 17. 8. 9. 12

PSG. 5. 2. 2. 1. 9. 7. 2. 8.

RB Leipzig . 5. 1. 1. 3. 13. 13. 0. 4.

C’ Brugge. 5. 1. 1. 3. 5. 16. -11. 4.

Group B

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Liverpool 5. 5. 0. 0. 15. 5. 10. 15.

FC Porto. 5 1 2. 2. 3. 8. -5. 5

AC Milan. 5. 1. 1. 3. 5. 7. -2. 4.

Atletico 5. 1. 1. 3 4. 7. -3. 4

Group C

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Ajax. 5. 5. 0. 0. 16. 3. 13. 15.

Sporting 5. 3. 0. 2. 12. 8. 4. 9.

Dortmund .5. 2. 0. 3. 5. 11. -6. 6

Besiktas . 5. 0. 0. 5. 3. 14. -11. 0

Group D

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

R’Madrid. . 5. 4. 0. 1. 12. 3. 9. 12.

Inter 5. 3. 1. 1. 8. 3. 5. 10.

FC Sheriff . 5. 2. 0. 3. 6. 10. -4. 6.

Shakhtar . 5. 0. 1. 4. 1. 11. -10. 1.

Group E

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

B’Munich . . 5. 5. 0. 0. 19. 3. 16. 15.

Barcelona 5. 2. 1. 2. 2. 6. -4. 7.

Benfica. 5. 1. 2. 2. 5. 9. -4. 5

Dy’ Kyiv. 5. 0. 1. 4. 1. 9. -8. 1.

Group F

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Man Utd. . 5. 3. 1. 1. 10. 7 3. 10

Villarreal .5. 2. 1. 2. 9. 7. 2. 7.

Atalanta . 5. 1. 3. 1. 10. 10. 0. 6

Young Boys 5. 1. 1. 3. 6. 11. -5. 4.

Group G

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Lille . 5 2. 2. 1. 4. 3. 1. 8

Salzburg . 5. 2. 1. 2. 7. 6. 1. 7.

Sevilla. 5. 1. 3. 1. 5. 4. 1. 6.

Wolfsburg 5. 1. 2. 2. 4. 7. -3. 5

Group H

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Chelsea . 5. 4. 0. 1. 10. 1. 9. 12

Juventus . 5. 4. 0. 1. 9. 6. 3. 12.

Zenit . 5. 1. 1. 3. 7. 7. 0. 4

Malmo 5. 0. 1. 4. 1. 13. -12. 1

