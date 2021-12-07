Gov Ikpeazu, Kalu Reward Enyimba for CAF Confederation Cup Win

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has rewarded Enyimba FC for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup victory against Al Ittihad SC.

Enyimba on Sunday prevailed 2-0 against their Libyan opponents in the playoff round fixture at the Enyimba Stadium, with Sadiq Abubakar and Victor Mbaoma getting the goals.

And in a gesture of appreciation and support, Dr Ikpeazu has rewarded the team with a mouth-watering financial donation not disclosed.

While acknowledging the donation, Chairman of Enyimba FC, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu said, “We cannot thank our Governor enough for this immense gift. We are all very happy about it and I know that this will go a long way to sustain the positive spirit that is in the team.”

“Our Governor has always held this team dear to his heart and this gesture shows how dearly he loves the club. On our part, we will continue to work hard to bring glory to this great State.”

In a similar vein, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has redeemed his pledge to the team for Sunday’s win.

Senator Kalu had promised to reward the team with one million naira for a win, and following Sunday’s result, has duly fulfilled the pledge.

Reacting to his donation, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu said, “We are very thankful to the former Governor for remembering Enyimba at this crucial stage. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is man whose love for football has never been in doubt, that is why he is a Pillar of Sports in Africa. His gift is a big boost to the players.”

“This singular act has gone to underline the truth that football is an important tool for bringing people together and it is our sincere hope to continuously achieve results that will bring smiles to the faces of our people.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

