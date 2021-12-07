Fresh Crisis Rocks Bauchi APC as Court Restrains Buni from Inaugurating Faction

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A fresh leadership crisis has erupted in the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State as a state High Court has granted an order stopping the inauguration of the executive elected recently

A faction believed to be loyal to the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, was believed to have approached the court.

A member of the faction, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed Sherif, approached the court to seek an order restraining the National Caretaker Committee of the APC led by Mai Mala Buni from inaugurating the new leadership in the state.

Thus, the Bauchi State High Court, consequently gave an interim order last Friday,restraining the national leadership of the party from administering the oath of office on the Hon. Babayo Aliyu Misau-led executive members elected recently.

The development was, however, the height of the crisis that trailed the conduct of the APC State Congress, which produced two factional leaders with Hon Sanusi Aliyu Kunde loyal to Tuggar and Misau, loyal to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, both claiming to be the legitimate APC leaders in Bauchi State.

Copies of the court order, which was made available to journalists at the weekend, restrained Buni, Adamu and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and their ‘privies, agents, cohorts and representatives in whatever capacity from administering the oath of office or recognised as Bauchi APC leaders.

The court also ordered Misau and those that emerged as APC leaders along with him from ‘parading themselves in whatsoever manners or means and or acting in whatever capacities or names called as Bauchi State Executive Officers of APC pending the hearing of the substantive suit filed’.

The order therefore persists pending the determination of the suit brought before it by the plaintiff, Hassan Sheriff.

